Funding Approved for I-35W Expansion in Fort Worth

One of the most frustrating and high traffic areas of Fort Worth may soon get some relief after the State Transportation Commission approved funding for Interstate 35W expansion on Thursday.

Mayor Betsy Price advocated for funding of the final stages of the North Tarrant Express Project before the Texas Transportation Commission. It was unanimously approved.

The plan would expand I-35W from State Highway 287 to Eagle Parkway near Alliance Airport increasing the number of lanes to four.

Mayor Betsy Price released a statement about the work:

"We fully anticipate final approval and funding for Section 3C tomorrow. The completion of this final phase will provide enhanced mobility, alleviate congestion and connect tens of thousands citizens to jobs in our region. The final segment, 3C, is a great example of public-private partnerships supporting growth and development. As one of the fastest growing cities in the nation, we see completion of this segment as more than increased mobility and connectivity – but enhanced overall quality of life. This major highway expansion offers a connection between our major business district in downtown Fort Worth to the vibrant communities that are emerging to the north and in both Fort Worth and our surrounding cities."

It is unclear when the construction would begin if approved.