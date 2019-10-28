A GoFundMe account has been set up for a 78-year-old woman police say was tied to a chair inside her Crandall home before it was set on fire earlier this month during an armed robbery.

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office said the woman answered her door at about 9:38 a.m. on Oct. 15 to find a woman pointing a pistol at her.

The woman with the gun pushed her way into the house, asked for money, tied the 78-year-old to a chair and looked through the house, the sheriff's office said. Before she left the house, the woman who pushed her way inside set a fire in the kitchen, leaving the 78-year-old tied to the chair.

Ultimately, the woman was rescued by the good Samaritan and the firefighter at the home on Farm-to-Market Road 148 in rural Kaufman County, authorities said.

This photo contains imagery that some viewers may find disturbing.

Click to view. A 78-year-old woman is recovering from burns after an armed woman entered her home, demanded cash, tied her to a chair and then set the home on fire.

Authorities released a sketch of the suspect Tuesday and described her as heavy set with strawberry hair. She was wearing a black hoodie and gold-rimmed glasses at the time of the incident.

The woman could face charges of attempted capital murder, aggravated robbery and arson causing serious bodily injury, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Investigator J. Weisbruch at 972-932-9735 or Texas Ranger Matlock at 214-861-2370. To submit an anonymous tip, call 877-847-7522.

Online: GoFundMe account