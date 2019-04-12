Fully Loaded Big Rig Crashes Into Abandoned Truck on LBJ - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Published 30 minutes ago

    Metro
    An 18-wheeler loaded with frozen food veered off LBJ Freeway and rolled onto its side after crashing into an abandoned pickup truck early Friday morning, police say.

    It happened shortly after midnight along the westbound lanes of Interstate 635, just past the Forest Lane exit.

    According to police at the scene, the 18-wheeler had struck a pickup truck parked on the shoulder. The driver lost control of the big rig, went off the roadway and onto an embankment where it overturned.

    The driver was unharmed, police said.

    Crews had to drag the semi into a position where another 18-wheeler can pull alongside for unloading and not block rush hour traffic. The two right lanes of the freeway were closed for the cleanup.

