Frustration Growing Over Evacuated Dallas Neighborhood

Residents in a northwest Dallas neighborhood say they never received notification to evacuate their homes Wednesday morning as Atmos crews continue to investigate a deadly home explosion and replace more than two miles of gas lines. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018)

Atmos Energy leaders will join Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a 5 a.m. news conference. It will be live streamed in the video player above.



Frustration is growing in a northwest Dallas neighborhood where a deadly home explosion killed a 12-year-old girl last week.

Some residents living within an evacuation zone said they never received notification Wednesday that they were supposed to leave.

"Nobody knocked on the door," said Maria Camarena. "Nobody. Nothing."

Fla. High School Student Thanks First Responders for Saving Her Life

Student Maddy Wilford got emotional when thanking everyone who helped her after she was severely injured in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (Published Monday, Feb. 26, 2018)

Camarena lives in the 9800 block of Bowman Boulevard. Odd-numbered homes on Bowman were evacuated early Wednesday morning as crews work to replace nearly two-and-a-half miles of gas lines.

Camarena and several of her neighbors said no one came by to tell them to leave. When she called Atmos Energy to find out why, she could not get any answers.

She only said, 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry.' I said, 'That's not good, to tell me you're sorry. You need to tell me to get out,'" she said.

Around the corner from Camarena, David Gutierrez said he got a knock on his door.

"There were three fireman there. I opened up the door and said, 'What can I do for you guys?' They said, 'Sir, you have to evacuate your house. They're going to be working on your gas lines.'" Gutierrez said.

NBC 5 reached out to Atmos Energy to find out why Camarena wasn't notified. As of late Wednesday night, the company had not responded.

A spokesman for the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department said firefighters and Atmos crews have been notifying residents together, but he had no knowledge of any official arrangement to notify homeowners.

Camarena said she and many of her neighbors are frustrated by the lack of communication she's received from Atmos since last week. She finally evacuated her home Wednesday afternoon and is now in a hotel.



"I'm mad because people from (Atmos) are not talking," she said. "They're not telling anything to the customers."

