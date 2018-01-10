Frozen Biscuits Sold in Texas Recalled

Hom/Ade Foods, Inc is voluntarily recalling Mary B’s brand biscuits due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.



The problem was discovered in a product sampling conducted by an outside co-packer, who manufactured the product.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



The Mary B’s products affected are frozen bagged biscuits with the UPC codes listed here.



All “Best If Used By” dates BEFORE September 23, 2018 and with the letter “M” immediately after the date are included in the recall.



The code may be found on the back of the bag, lower right corner. No other code dates are affected.



Products were distributed in Texas, as well as several other states - AL, AR, CA, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, MS, NC, OK, OR, PA, SC, TN, VA, WI, WV and sold in retail stores.



Although these products are not ready-to-eat items and have baking instructions which, if followed, will reduce consumer risk, there remains some risk that the mishandling of this product prior to or without adequate baking may cause illness.



There has been no illness to date associated with these products.



Consumers are urged to return affected products to the place of purchase for a full refund.



Customers or consumers with questions may call Hom/Ade Foods Inc. at 1-855-562-7773, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central Time.