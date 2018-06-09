Frontier Airlines Flight Diverted to D/FW Airport

A commercial flight was diverted to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Saturday night after people on board smelled an odor in the cabin, officials say.

Frontier Airlines flight 1433 departed Orlando at 6:58 p.m. EST and landed safely D/FW at 9:00 p.m. CST, according to Jonathan Freed, director of corporate communications for the airlines. The flight's scheduled destination was Oklahoma City.

Freed said the diversion was cautionary, and that anyone on board who requested medical attention would receive it.

Read the full statement from Frontier Airlines below:

Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain Dies at 61

Anthony Bourdain, celebrity chef and host of his TV series “Anthony Bourdain:Parts Unknown,” has died at the age of 61. (Published Friday, June 8, 2018)

"Frontier Airlines flight 1433 from Orlando to Oklahoma City landed at DFW this evening after an odor was detected in the cabin. Safety is the top priority at Frontier and the flight diverted out of an abundance of caution. There was no smoke and the aircraft landed safely. Anyone requesting a medical evaluation receives one. Arrangements are being made to allow passengers to continue to their destinations."