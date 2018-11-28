The north and southbound frontage roads on U.S. Highway 67 through Duncanville will be closed overnight Wednesday in various locations beginning at 10 p.m. Nov. 28 through Monday, Dec. 3 at 5 a.m.

The frontage road closure areas are as follows:

• POSTPONED: Northbound frontage road at Ten Mile Creek - Closed on Wednesday, Nov. 28 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29 (overnight).

• Southbound frontage road at Ten Mile Creek - Closed on Thursday, Nov. 29 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 30 (overnight).

• Northbound frontage road at Mauk Branch - Closed on Friday, Nov. 30 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1 (overnight).

• Southbound frontage road at Mauk Branch - Closed on Sunday, Dec. 2 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 3.

All through traffic will be diverted at the entrance ramps onto US 67 main lanes. Police will be on hand at closure locations to assist drivers through the area within about 20 minutes of arrival.

Motorists are urged to observe all warning signs and drive safely while traffic is detoured for public safety while large cranes are positioned in the frontage roads to place concrete bridge beams.