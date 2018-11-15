A new exhibit at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas shows off the family's 2006 holiday decorations -- and what The White House looked like that year.

The Christmas spirit has officially arrived at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, and who better to give us a grand tour than the former first lady Laura Bush?

"Yes, in 2006, these are the decorations from the White House in 2006 when the theme was, 'Deck the Halls, and Welcome All,'" said Bush.

NBC 5's Meredith Land toured the brand new exhibit in the museum Thursday, giving the public a taste of how The White House looked and felt when the Bushes lived there, from head to toe.

Bush told NBC 5 visitors can expect hot chocolate, Christmas cookies and a great opportunity for some fun holiday pictures.

