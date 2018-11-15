Former First Lady Laura Bush Reveals New Holiday Exhibit at Bush Center - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Bush Presidential Center

Coverage of the development and dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the SMU campus.

Former First Lady Laura Bush Reveals New Holiday Exhibit at Bush Center

By Lauren Ailles

Published 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Former First Lady Laura Bush Reveals New Holiday Exhibit at Bush Center
    NBC 5 News
    A new exhibit at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas shows off the family's 2006 holiday decorations -- and what The White House looked like that year.

    The Christmas spirit has officially arrived at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, and who better to give us a grand tour than the former first lady Laura Bush?

    "Yes, in 2006, these are the decorations from the White House in 2006 when the theme was, 'Deck the Halls, and Welcome All,'" said Bush.

    NBC 5's Meredith Land toured the brand new exhibit in the museum Thursday, giving the public a taste of how The White House looked and felt when the Bushes lived there, from head to toe.

    Bush told NBC 5 visitors can expect hot chocolate, Christmas cookies and a great opportunity for some fun holiday pictures.

    For more on what you can expect at the Bush Center this holiday season, click here.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices