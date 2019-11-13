Frisco's Lone Star High Lockdown Lifted - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Frisco's Lone Star High Lockdown Lifted

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    A lockdown at Lone Star High has been lifted after Frisco police investigated a student who reportedly had what appeared to be a gun on a bus Wednesday morning, district officials said.

    Stafford Middle School and Phillips Elementary School were also on lockout.

    Lone Star High has about 2,000 students enrolled.

    No other information was available.

    Here is the lockdown response protocol for the high school.

    Here is the lockout response protocol for the middle and elementary schools.

