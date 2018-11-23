Frisco's Christmas in the Square Officially Kicks Off Holiday Season

Santa Claus and one of his elves jumped out of a plane and into Frisco to kick off this year's Christmas in the Square Friday. (Published 5 hours ago)

Santa, Elf Lands in Frisco for Christmas at the Square

The Christmas season has officially kicked off in Frisco with the grand opening of the 14th annual Christmas in the Square.

Santa kicked off the festivities by jumping out of a plane and arriving by parachute along with two of his elves.

“I loved it. It was something really unique and something you would probably only see in Texas,” said Alexandra Eames.

While some queued up to get their picture with Santa, others ventured into the Square’s first ever tree maze where they had to find their way through 200 flocked Christmas trees. Others laced up skates and took to the ice while some simply took in the 175,000 light display choreographed to music.

“Everything’s so Christmassy it just makes me want to be Christmassy and all the lights too,” said 8-year-old Amelie Carcagana.

During her turn on Santa’s lap, Amelia asked for a hover board, a cellphone and Battleship. But even at a young age, she knows the holiday season is about more than the gifts exchanged.

“It’s whenever people bring spirit and joy to you,” said Amelie.

It’s a joy Amelie’s grandmother Corrinne Brownlee now experiences through watching her soak in moments like this one.

“It takes you back to when you were younger and you get to experience it all over again. It brings a smile to my heart,” said Brownlee.

Christmas in the Square continues every night through December 31.