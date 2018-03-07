Frisco Parents Band Together for Stronger School Security

A group of Frisco parents have put together ideas that may improve school security. (Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018)

In Frisco around kitchen tables and in coffee shops there are important conversations happening about school safety. It’s all fueled by a growing group of parents leading a campaign for change.

It started with one mom’s mission to do something.

“[Our kids’ safety] is in good hands. We just think enhancing what’s there already and adding a few additional safety measures shouldn’t be out of the question,” said Hillary Boswell.

Then another mom joined.

“I kind of jumped on her bandwagon. I saw her doing things and got sick of just hearing all of the talk out there and nothing was happening,” said Evelee Thompson.

They were sick of the debates that seem to start after every school shooting that don’t always result in change.

“We don’t have to wait for the government to pass a bill. We don’t have to sit around and feel helpless. You just feel like there’s all of this stuff going on but who am I? What can I do about it?” said Thompson.

As they shared their ideas in Facebook page, hundreds joined in the conversation. Not all were talking about Frisco, but enough were to create a bit of club who could get together to share ideas to present to the district.

Through strength in numbers, those ideas were heard at a board meeting Monday night. They were told the district’s building a list of ideas from parents and students to consider as they move forward with improving what they believe is an already strong school safety plan.

Currently Frisco ISD has SROs in all secondary schools, and those officers have gun safes in their offices for the rifle they take to and from work each day.

High schools have a single point of entry after the first bell rings, while every campus has a crisis team in place.

Security cameras on campuses also live feed to emergency vehicles in case of disaster so that first responders can monitor any situation while en route.

The parents behind the movement applaud what the district has done, but they want to be part of the conversation moving forward.

Their recommendations include metal detectors, computerized ID badges, and parents who volunteer to help patrol parking lots and hallways.

Some have even called for bullet proof shelters and a program to arm license carrying volunteer teachers.

“You have to strike while the iron is hot or people forget about it, and I think that’s what we’re doing," said Boswell.

The parents say increased security could be funded through a special fee charged to parents. They say the district already charges fees to the parents of athletes. Those behind the campaign say they'd be willing to pay $50 or so if it meant their child's school became a safer place.