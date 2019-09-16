Carly Beatty, 19, was struck by an SUV early Saturday morning in College Station.

A North Texas woman is fighting for her life after being struck by an SUV in College Station early Saturday morning.

Carly Beatty, 19, is from Frisco. She graduated from Centennial High School in 2018.

Friends said she loves to laugh, adores her dog Honey and dreams of becoming a veterinarian. She's a sophomore in the veterinarian program at Texas A&M in College Station.

Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, police said Beatty was walking home from a friend's house with two roommates when she was struck by an SUV. The driver, police said, kept going.

Ohio Woman Cleared of Murder Charges for Newborn

A young Ohio woman broke down in tears when she was cleared of murder charges involving the death of her newborn child. A jury cleared Brooke Skylar Richardson, 20, of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges of a baby she had given birth to and buried in the family's backyard. (Published Friday, Sept. 13, 2019)

A witness led police to the alleged driver, Pedro Puga, 17, of Bryan. Police said he'd stopped nearby to check out the damage to his vehicle.

Police said Puga ran off when officers approached. When officers caught him they said he told them he doesn't deal with "the laws," and that he would have outrun the officer if he hadn't taken Xanax and cocaine earlier in the evening.

Beatty was flown to a hospital in Houston where friends said she's fighting for her life.

"Everyone's life is on hold," said Brenda Riegler, a longtime family friend who spent the weekend with the family in Houston.

Monday night, Riegler and a couple dozen friends gathered at Centennial High School to pray for Beatty.

"To lift her name up and everybody just say 'Carly Beatty' as much as possible and hope that God hears that and knows how important she is and that she's not done on Earth. That's what we want to convey," Riegler said.

Wreckage of Diving Boat That Killed 34 Lifted From Ocean

Conception, the boat that caught fire on Labor Day, killing 34 people on board, was lifted out of the waters off the coast of California on Thursday. (Published Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019)

Arrest documents show Beatty suffered multiple fractures, internal bleeding and faces years of rehabilitation.

An online fundraiser has been set up for the Beatty family.

In just two days, it's raised more than $40,000 to help cover medical expenses.

Puga is charged with intoxication assault, evading arrest and accident involving serious bodily injury.