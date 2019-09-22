Frisco Woman Dies After Hit-and-Run in College Station

Carly Beatty, 19, was struck by an SUV in College Station.

A North Texas woman died of her injuries Sunday, more than a week after she was struck by an SUV in College Station.

The family of Carly Beatty, 19, shared an update on Facebook which said "after extensive surgeries and life-saving efforts, Carly lost her fight to recover from her injuries today. Words cannot describe our sorrow and feeling of loss."

Police said just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, Beatty was walking home from a friend's house with two roommates when she was struck by an SUV. The driver kept going, police said.

A witness led police to the alleged driver, Pedro Puga, 17, of Bryan. Police said he'd stopped nearby to check out the damage to his vehicle.

Police said Puga ran off when officers approached. When officers caught him they said he told them he doesn't deal with "the laws," and that he would have outrun the officer if he hadn't taken Xanax and cocaine earlier in the evening.

Beatty was flown to a hospital in Houston.

She was from Frisco and graduated from Centennial High School in 2018.

Friends said she loved to laugh, adored her dog Honey and dreamed of becoming a veterinarian. She was a sophomore in the veterinarian program at Texas A&M in College Station.

Last week, friends gathered at Centennial High School to pray for Beatty.

"To lift her name up and everybody just say 'Carly Beatty' as much as possible and hope that God hears that and knows how important she is and that she's not done on Earth. That's what we want to convey," Brenda Riegler said.

An online fundraiser has been set up for the Beatty family.

Puga is charged with intoxication assault, failure to stop and render aid and evading arrest.