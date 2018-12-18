Frisco Temporarily Bans Motorized Scooters

What to Know Frisco city leaders approved a temporary ban on Tuesday for Bird Ride, Inc. scooters.

The Mayor's office says the company placed 200 scooters in the city without notifying them.

Code enforcement officers in Frisco have been tasked with removing the scooters.

The city of Frisco has temporarily banned motorized scooters until there are rules in place to regulate them, city officials said Tuesday.

In a release from the city, Mayor Jeff Cheney said, "We're not interested in a 'trial and error.' We're open to exploring other mobility solutions, such as motorized scooters; however, we need to have a regulatory framework in place to support the public's safety and program's success."

The mayor's office said earlier this month, Bird Rides, Inc. dropped off about 200 motorized scooters on city sidewalks, without notifying city leaders.

City councilors called for Bird to remove all its scooters by 8:00 a.m. on Dec. 17, or they would take the matter into their own hands.

Code enforcement officers, as of Dec. 18, have collected 210 scooters, including 45 picked up on Tuesday, said city officials.

NBC 5 reached out to Bird for a statement, but has not yet heard back.