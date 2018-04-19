Frisco Students Prepare for School Walkouts

Students across North Texas plan to walk out of class Friday to protest gun violence. (Published 26 minutes ago)

Thousands of school walkouts are planned for Friday, which marks 19 years since the Columbine massacre.

Since Columbine, there have been more than two-dozen deadly school shootings in America, including the Valentine's Day attack in Parkland, Florida.

Thursday, students in Frisco prepared for their protest. A few dozen teenagers met at a park in Frisco to make posters for the walkouts. Students from all nine Frisco high schools plan to participate.

“I want to be able to graduate with my classmates. I don't want anyone to be missing on the alphabet,” said Haley Ott, a senior at Frisco Centennial High School.

Nationwide walkouts are expected to begin at 10 a.m. Frisco’s will happen at about noon.

Students who walk out do risk facing disciplinary action. What that means can vary from school to school.

Click here for information about student rights.

