Frisco Square Parking Set to Change

By Courtney Gilmore

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

    The Frisco Police Department conducted an initial survey and concluded that out of 200 parking spaces, 100 vehicles were left in parking spaces overnight.

    The City of Frisco is considering a new plan that could limit how long you park at Frisco Square.

    The police department is planning to enforce 30 minute parking along Coleman Boulevard and two hour parking along Frisco Square Boulevard.

    City council also gave the police department the green light to conduct an official survey of the area before the “time-limited parking” goes into effect.

    According to police, changes would take place before the end of July.

