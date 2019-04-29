Frisco Sisters Killed in Central Texas Crash - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Frisco Sisters Killed in Central Texas Crash

Both sisters attended Wakeland High School in Frisco

By Diana Zoga

Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Frisco Sisters Killed in Central Texas Crash
    Kyle police say 61-year-old Macario Hernandez hit a Frisco family’s sedan then ran away from the scene in Central Texas, killing two teen sisters.

    Two sisters from Frisco were killed over the weekend when their family’s sedan was hit by a hit-and-run driver in Hays County Saturday night.

    Hays County Justice of the Peace Beth Smith says 18-year-old Hayden Weissman and 16-year-old Peyton Weissman died at the scene of the crash. Both were wearing their seat belts, according to Kyle Police.

    Officials with the Frisco Independent School District says both sisters attended Wakeland High School in Frisco. Students are not in school Monday due to a staff development day, but counselors will be available when classes resume Tuesday.

    Smith said another sister in the vehicle, their father and a friend were also injured. Their current conditions are not known.

    Extreme Weather Photos: 2nd Cyclone Sweeps Over Mozambique

    [NATL] Extreme Weather Photos: Second Cyclone Sweeps Over Mozambique
    Saviano Abreu/United Nation OCHA via AP

    Kyle police say 61-year-old Macario Hernandez hit the family’s sedan then ran away from the scene. He’s in the Hayes County jail, held on bonds totaling $450,000. He’s facing two counts of Accident Causing Death and three counts of Accident Causing Serious Bodily Injury. Police say additional charges may be added once the results of toxicology tests are completed.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices