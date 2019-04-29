Kyle police say 61-year-old Macario Hernandez hit a Frisco family’s sedan then ran away from the scene in Central Texas, killing two teen sisters.

Two sisters from Frisco were killed over the weekend when their family’s sedan was hit by a hit-and-run driver in Hays County Saturday night.

Hays County Justice of the Peace Beth Smith says 18-year-old Hayden Weissman and 16-year-old Peyton Weissman died at the scene of the crash. Both were wearing their seat belts, according to Kyle Police.

Officials with the Frisco Independent School District says both sisters attended Wakeland High School in Frisco. Students are not in school Monday due to a staff development day, but counselors will be available when classes resume Tuesday.

Smith said another sister in the vehicle, their father and a friend were also injured. Their current conditions are not known.

Kyle police say 61-year-old Macario Hernandez hit the family’s sedan then ran away from the scene. He’s in the Hayes County jail, held on bonds totaling $450,000. He’s facing two counts of Accident Causing Death and three counts of Accident Causing Serious Bodily Injury. Police say additional charges may be added once the results of toxicology tests are completed.