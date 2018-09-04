Frisco School Funding Vote Would Lower Tax Rate

For the second time in two years, voters in the Frisco Independent School District will be asked to approve a Tax Ratification Election (TRE) meant to add millions of dollars for operational expenses.

But, as opposed to the 2016 proposal, the current TRE measure would effectively lower the overall tax rate by two cents.

Two years ago, the Frisco ISD wanted to raise the Maintenance and Operation (M&O) tax rate by .13 cents, which would have resulted in an additional $37 a month for the average Frisco taxpayer.

There are at least nine local school districts that have TRE proposals on ballots this fall: Azle Independent School District, Cedar Hill ISD, Dallas ISD, Duncanville ISD, Ennis ISD, Frisco ISD, Keller ISD Lancaster ISD and Richardson ISD.

