Frisco School Funding Vote Would Lower Tax Rate - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Frisco School Funding Vote Would Lower Tax Rate

Frisco TRE proposal is the second in two years after voters rejected 2016 version

By Ben Russell

Published 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Frisco School Funding Vote Would Lower Tax Rate
    NBC 5 News

    For the second time in two years, voters in the Frisco Independent School District will be asked to approve a Tax Ratification Election (TRE) meant to add millions of dollars for operational expenses.

    But, as opposed to the 2016 proposal, the current TRE measure would effectively lower the overall tax rate by two cents.

    Two years ago, the Frisco ISD wanted to raise the Maintenance and Operation (M&O) tax rate by .13 cents, which would have resulted in an additional $37 a month for the average Frisco taxpayer.

    There are at least nine local school districts that have TRE proposals on ballots this fall: Azle Independent School District, Cedar Hill ISD, Dallas ISD, Duncanville ISD, Ennis ISD, Frisco ISD, Keller ISD Lancaster ISD and Richardson ISD.

    Meghan McCain Takes Shots at President Trump While Honoring Her Late Father

    [NATL] Meghan McCain Takes Shots at President Trump While Honoring Her Late Father

    Meghan McCain, daughter of Sen. John McCain, appeared to take shots at President Donald Trump during her eulogy at her father's funeral.

    (Published Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices