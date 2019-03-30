Frisco Residents Return Home After Stand-off

News that the suspect is in custody has brought welcome relief for residents at the La Valencia at Starwood apartment complex where the standoff took place. Many spent the day recounting the tense moments they went through during the 15-hour standoff as gunfire erupted outside of their window.

"I heard the cop follow him into the complex, and then the first couple of gunshots went off and that's when his car started driving away - and that's when the heavy gunfire started." said Hayden Hamilton.

Hamilton watched it all unfold from inside of his apartment where he was stuck - for more than 15-hours - with his three dogs. He said he heard gunfire all night while police negotiated with the suspect.

"Yea, it was pretty crazy. Just hearing it was surreal, it was crazy." he said.

Scott Bowers was just feet away from where the gunman was shooting and had to be removed from his apartment by law enforcement in the middle of the standoff.

"There were eight or nine fully suited guys with ballistic shields who just came and banged on my door and told me to grab my phone and run." said Bowers.

Once the suspect was taken into custody residents have been allowed to come and go from their homes while the complex remains an active crime scene, Several of them are being reunited with their families and pets for the first time.

They are all now breathing a sigh of relief that the suspect is behind bars...

"We're very thankful and we're glad that the officer is in stable and in good condition." said resident Cheryle Embrey.

Resident Hayden Hamilton agrees. "I'm glad everybody including the officer's okay and I'm glad the police were all there to help." he said.

Helicopter Fly-By Whips Up Pollen Vortex in Georgia