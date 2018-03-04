Frisco Police Need Help Finding Missing Man

A family in Frisco is desperate for help in finding a missing retired police officer. David Spence has not been seen since last Tuesday, Sunday March 4, 2018.

The 74-year-old was walking in the area of Eldorado Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway at around 9 p.m.

His family says he needed his medications.

Spence, has not been diagnosed with dementia, but his family worries he may be developing the disease.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, tennis shoes and a blue wind-breaker jacket.

His family says he is a veteran and a deacon and not someone who just walks away like this.

A silver alert was not issued. Frisco Police say that's because Spence did not meet the criteria.

According to Texas DPS, highways signs are only activated when there’s vehicle information and it’s been confirmed that a senior citizen was driving the vehicle when they disappeared.

In David Spence’s case, he was walking and not driving when he vanished.

You’re urged to call Frisco Police if you have seen David Spence.