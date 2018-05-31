Frisco Police Investigate Threat at Heritage H.S.

Frisco police say they're investigating a potential threat to Heritage High School.

Principal Mark Mimms sent home a letter to parents.

"Dear Heritage Parents, I would like to take this opportunity to address rumors that have gone viral on social media regarding Heritage High School. I want to assure you that the safety of your children is our highest priority. Frisco ISD and HHS take all matters and concerns seriously when the safety of our students may be at risk. If we had felt at any time that your students or our staff were in danger we would have notified you immediately. We would never knowingly compromise their safety or the security of our campus.

Frisco ISD and HHS have a wonderful partnership with the Frisco Police Department and emergency services. As you know we have a Frisco Police Officer on our campus full time and we work with him very closely if something arises that we feel could jeopardize the safety or well being of your students. Collectively, as a parent, school and city, we can work together to ensure a safe learning environment for our students. Please take this opportunity to speak with your students about how to report any suspicious behaviors, social media postings and student comments.

Currently, Frisco ISD uses Choose to Care for students and community to report any suspicious behaviors anonymously. For more information on this system please click here.



Please rest assured that we will be monitoring the rumors and should anything come to light we will handle it swiftly and if need be we will send communication out to all of you. As an added precaution, there will be an increased Frisco PD and Frisco ISD security presence around our campus over the next two days.

Mark Mimms Principal"



No other information was available.