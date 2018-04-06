Frisco Police Investigate Shooting, Suspect Detained at Scene

Police are investigating what led to a shooting that left a man dead inside a Frisco home Friday night.

Police say they were called to a home in the 2100 block of Goliad Circle after a neighbor reported a shooting.

Officers found a man dead of an apparently gunshot wound, that the person who shot him was still at the scene.

Police said the victim knew the shooter and called the incident "isolated" and said there was no danger to the public.

Police said the shooter was detained and was questioned.

The victim's identity is not being released pending notification of next to kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call Frisco police at 972-292-6010.

