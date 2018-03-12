Frisco Police Department Increases Patrols Over Spring Break

The Frisco Police Department is increasing DWI patrols over Spring Break to identify and stop drunken driving.

The enforcement efforts will run through March 19. The campaign aims to decrease crashes and save lives by urging drivers to plan a sober ride during Spring Break festivities.

During last year's spring break in Texas, there were 410 crashes involving young drivers who were driving under the influence. Those crashes killed 20 people and injured another 48.

The Frisco Police Department and the Texas Department of Transportation strongly encourage people to plan for a sober ride before going out.

