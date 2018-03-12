Frisco Police Department Increases Patrols Over Spring Break - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Frisco Police Department Increases Patrols Over Spring Break

Frisco Police are increasing DWI patrols to stop drunken driving over Spring Break

By Dominga Gutierrez

Published 5 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Frisco Police Department Increases Patrols Over Spring Break

    The Frisco Police Department is increasing DWI patrols over Spring Break to identify and stop drunken driving.

    The enforcement efforts will run through March 19. The campaign aims to decrease crashes and save lives by urging drivers to plan a sober ride during Spring Break festivities.

    During last year's spring break in Texas, there were 410 crashes involving young drivers who were driving under the influence. Those crashes killed 20 people and injured another 48.

    The Frisco Police Department and the Texas Department of Transportation strongly encourage people to plan for a sober ride before going out.

    Raw: Southwest Passengers Jump From Wing After Landing

    [NATL-DFW] Raw: Southwest Passengers Jump From Wing After Landing

    Passengers on board a Dallas-bound Southwest Airlines flight used escape slides to evacuate the plane after smoke filled the aircraft's cabin. Warning: This video contains strong language. 

    (Published Monday, March 12, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices