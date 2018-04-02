Frisco Police Continue Investigating Gunshot Murder

Frisco Police and investigators are continuing a murder investigation that began on June 30, 2017 and killed 30-year-old Gregory Milton.

Officials are asking for any tips or information from the gunshot murder that took place on the 12000 block on Henderson Drive.

Police responded to the call at approximately 10:43 a.m. where they showed up to find the gunshot victim outside with a single gunshot wound.

The investigation indicates that two unknown black males approached the victim’s vehicle at Milton’s home, shot him, and fled the scene in a 2008-2012 brown metallic Buick Enclave.

Frisco investigators continue to search for further information on this case.

Anyone with information, contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. Anonymous information can be sent in by texting ‘FRISCOPD’ and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app.

Frisco’s Public Information Officers are available via email at fpdpio@friscotexas.gov.



