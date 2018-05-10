The Frisco Police Department has increased its presence at the Stonebriar Centre in direct response to the alleged Islamic State-inspired mass shooting plot that law enforcement foiled last week.

Matin Azizi-Yarand, 17, was arrested on Tuesday, May 2, and charged with making a terroristic threat and criminal solicitation of capital murder against a peace officer.

According to investigators, Azizi-Yarand was planning a mass shooting at the popular Frisco shopping mall that was to have taken place at some point this month.

“In light of the recent investigation, on duty patrol officers have made it a point to patrol closer to the mall, and conduct foot patrol in the mall when they are available,” said Sgt. Jeff Inmon of the Frisco police. “There has been an increased presence at the mall and they are officers that are already on duty.”

A 17-year-old Plano student who was inspired by the Islamic State was arrested on criminal solicitation or capital murder and making a terroristic threat, officials announced Wednesday. (Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018)

The teenage terror suspect, who lived with his parents in Plano, was arrested at Plano West Senior High School. Azizi-Yarand is now being held at the Collin County Jail on $3 million bond. Under Texas law he will be tried as an adult and could face up to life in prison for criminal solicitation and up to 10 years in prison for making a terroristic threat.

According to the arrest affidavit, Azizi-Yarand began communicating online with a confidential FBI informant in December 2017 and told the source that he wanted to conduct a terrorist attack. Over the course of four months, investigators said the suspect communicated with two informants and an undercover FBI agent about possible targets for an attack, including an unnamed school, a Hindu temple and then, finally, Stonebriar Centre.

According to the affidavit, Azizi-Yarand told the FBI source, “Look at all the other lone wolves. What training did they have yet they simply killed the kuffar? (Arabic for ‘disbelievers.’)”

Over the course of the investigation, Azizi-Yarand transferred a total of $1,400 to the people who he believed were his accomplices so they could purchase weapons and supplies for the attack.

In addition, prosecutors said Azizi-Yarand had written a letter that he planned to disseminate, titled “Message to America,” explaining the reasons for his attack.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, along with the Plano and Frisco police departments conducted the investigation.

