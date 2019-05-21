Frisco Native Among 4 Finalists on 'The Voice' Season Finale

North Texas native Maelyn Jarmon is right at home on NBC's The Voice.

A Frisco native is among four finalists vying to win NBC's "The Voice" on Tuesday night's season finale.

Maelyn Jarmon, 26, sang Sting's "Fields of Gold" for her blind audition, and all four judges turned their chairs around. Jarmon selected Team Legend, and now, she's the only contestant left not on Team Blake.

"I would not be who I am had I not grown up in Frisco, Texas," Jarmon said in April. "I told myself, just remember what you're singing about. Right now, you're not going to try to impress them, you're going to try to make an impression."

She grew up in North Texas, but moved to New York with her parents when she was 17 years old to pursue musical theater on Broadway, according to "The Voice" website. After four years of trying theater, Jarmon decided to focus on creating original music.

Jarmon is one of two finalists from North Texas -- the other is Andrew Sevener, who is from Alvarado.

You can follow Maelyn Jarmon's journey on NBC's The Voice on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.