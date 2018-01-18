Frisco Man Charged With Possession of Child Pornography - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Frisco Man Charged With Possession of Child Pornography

By Meredith Yeomans

Published at 7:19 PM CST on Jan 18, 2018

    Collin Co. Sheriff's Office
    Thomas Lamson

    A Frisco man was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession with intent to promote child pornography.

    Thomas Lamson, 49, was taken into custody at his home where a search warrant was recently executed, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

    Investigators gathered evidence in an online child pornography investigation and seized several electronic devices.

    The devices were examined and an arrest warrant was issued.

    The arrest affidavit says Lamson's IP address links him to pornographic images downloaded from a BitTorrent network.

    Online records show Lamson was released from the Collin County jail on Wednesday.

