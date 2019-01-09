Frisco Launches App to Track Coyotes

NBC 5 Chief Photographer Steve Stewart plays chase with a curious coyote he spotted while flying his drone in Lake Highlands, along White Rock Creek just north of White Rock Lake. (Published Monday, Dec. 31, 2018)

Frisco is a debuting a new way for residents to track coyote sightings after a string of attacks on people and animals since October, the city announced Wednesday.

The city launched a new reporting system and an interactive map on its website and on the myFRISCO app.

Frisco Animal Services will use the information it receives through the efforts to help identify where the coyotes are, their travel patterns and where the aggressive coyotes are spotted, the city said.

The map will display one month's worth of data at a time.

Coyote Attacks Small Dog in Frisco

Frisco police are telling residents to stay aware after a coyote attacked a small dog Saturday morning -- near where several people have been attacked since October. (Published Monday, Dec. 31, 2018)

"We need the public's help to track sightings, so we can better concentrate our efforts on specific locations," Frisco police chief John Bruce said. "As Frisco builds out, we'll continue to encounter coyotes and other wildlife. We need to get along with these animals; they were here first. That's why we're working with experts to learn how to avoid up close interactions and know what to do if we experience an aggressive animal."

Coyotes have attacked or come close to attacking pedestrians and joggers in the same part of town -- near the intersection of Eldorado Parkway and Granbury Road. Each attack has happened between 6 and 8:30 a.m.

The Frisco said it has worked with contractors to help trap and remove aggressive coyotes. The animals have been tested for rabies, and tested negative in all cases.

The city released a list of tips for "living with wildlife."