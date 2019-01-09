Frisco Launches App to Track Coyotes

Frisco is a debuting a new way for residents to track coyote sightings after a string of attacks on people and animals since October, the city announced Wednesday.
The city launched a new reporting system and an interactive map on its website and on the myFRISCO app.
Frisco Animal Services will use the information it receives through the efforts to help identify where the coyotes are, their travel patterns and where the aggressive coyotes are spotted, the city said.
The map will display one month's worth of data at a time.
"We need the public's help to track sightings, so we can better concentrate our efforts on specific locations," Frisco police chief John Bruce said. "As Frisco builds out, we'll continue to encounter coyotes and other wildlife. We need to get along with these animals; they were here first. That's why we're working with experts to learn how to avoid up close interactions and know what to do if we experience an aggressive animal."
Coyotes have attacked or come close to attacking pedestrians and joggers in the same part of town -- near the intersection of Eldorado Parkway and Granbury Road. Each attack has happened between 6 and 8:30 a.m.
The Frisco said it has worked with contractors to help trap and remove aggressive coyotes. The animals have been tested for rabies, and tested negative in all cases.
The city released a list of tips for "living with wildlife."
- Avoid walking or jogging in areas known to be frequented by aggressive coyotes. This tip is for pets, too.
- Walk all pets on leash - it's city law. It will also help you control your pet if you come upon wildlife.
- Listen for potential predators. We recommend one ear be 'earbud' free. It may help you beware of an animal -- or person -- who may be stalking you.
- Do not feed wildlife.
- Keep trash picked up, secure in containers. Overflowing bins, particularly those with food remnants, attract wildlife looking for 'easy' food sources.
- Do not leave pet food outdoors, unattended. Pet food attracts small wildlife (squirrels, rabbits) which may attract larger wildlife (coyotes, bob cats) naturally able to jump over high fences.
- Pick up dropped bird seed, daily. If you use bird feeders, pickup seed knocked to the ground which attracts small wildlife.
- Report all coyote sightings. Use the City of Frisco's new interactive map at FriscoTexas.gov/Coyote or call the Police Department's non-emergency number at 972-292-6010. Call 9-1-1 for attacks or any aggressive animal sighting.