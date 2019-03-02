Frisco ISD Try New Camera Technology To Enhance School Safety - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Frisco ISD Try New Camera Technology To Enhance School Safety

By Lexie Houghtaling

Published 7 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Frisco ISD Try New Camera Technology To Enhance School Safety

    Frisco ISD has started a pilot program at their elementary schools to add another layer of security for students and staff.

    Smith Elementary School is one of the first schools to try the new technology.

    The principal of the school, Catherine Young, said it works like the popular doorbell cameras many people have at their homes.

    Young said a visitor rings the doorbell and a receptionist can see who is standing on the other side.

    Otto Warmbier’s Parents Respond to Trump

    [NATL] Otto Warmbier’s Parents Respond to Trump

    Fred and Cindy Warmbier responded to President Donald Trump’s claim that North Korean Leader Kim Jung Un was unaware of the mistreatment of their son during the 17 months he was detained in the North Korea.

    (Published Friday, March 1, 2019)

    The receptionist can then communicate with the person at the front door, check their ID, and then buzz them in.

    Before the new system, Young said there wasn’t a way to screen people before they entered the building.

    “I feel more secure and safer knowing that the front office has that time to respond if we need to,” said Young.

    Jon Bodie, the emergency manager at Frisco ISD, said this is just another way the school district is looking to enhance security and safety.

    “We feel like this is the next level of evolution. It allows us to provide another level of safety that we haven’t been able to provide in some places,” he said.

    So far, Young said parents have responded positively to the new technology.

    Hyundai, Kia Recalling Half a Million Vehicles

    [NATL] Hyundai, Kia Recalling Half a Million Vehicles

    Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 500,000 cars over concerns of engine fires.

    (Published Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices