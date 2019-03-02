Frisco ISD has started a pilot program at their elementary schools to add another layer of security for students and staff.

Smith Elementary School is one of the first schools to try the new technology.

The principal of the school, Catherine Young, said it works like the popular doorbell cameras many people have at their homes.

Young said a visitor rings the doorbell and a receptionist can see who is standing on the other side.

The receptionist can then communicate with the person at the front door, check their ID, and then buzz them in.

Before the new system, Young said there wasn’t a way to screen people before they entered the building.

“I feel more secure and safer knowing that the front office has that time to respond if we need to,” said Young.

Jon Bodie, the emergency manager at Frisco ISD, said this is just another way the school district is looking to enhance security and safety.

“We feel like this is the next level of evolution. It allows us to provide another level of safety that we haven’t been able to provide in some places,” he said.

So far, Young said parents have responded positively to the new technology.

