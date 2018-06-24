Frisco ISD Staffing Changes to Add Thousands of Hours of Counseling Time to Address Students' Needs - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Frisco ISD Staffing Changes to Add Thousands of Hours of Counseling Time to Address Students' Needs

The change is expected to create an extra 27,000 minutes of available counseling time per year per campus

By Valerie Wigglesworth - The Dallas Morning News

Published 40 minutes ago

    Changes are on tap to bolster safety and security in Frisco ISD, where student threats took on a new urgency in the wake of school shootings across the nation.

    "Where we can really make a difference is in personnel," Frisco ISD director of security Kevin Haller told trustees at a recent meeting.

    Most significantly, the district will add 44 positions, up from the nine initially recommended for next year, to help bolster counseling for students. The majority of the new staff will take over standardized testing duties at elementary and middle schools. They also will oversee services related to students with disabilities.

