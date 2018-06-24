Changes are on tap to bolster safety and security in Frisco ISD, where student threats took on a new urgency in the wake of school shootings across the nation.

"Where we can really make a difference is in personnel," Frisco ISD director of security Kevin Haller told trustees at a recent meeting.

Most significantly, the district will add 44 positions, up from the nine initially recommended for next year, to help bolster counseling for students. The majority of the new staff will take over standardized testing duties at elementary and middle schools. They also will oversee services related to students with disabilities.

