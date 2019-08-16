Frisco ISD 'Moving Dirt' on 11th High School

Frisco Independent School District has begun moving dirt for the construction of their eleventh high school.

The new school will be built near the intersection of Stacy Road and Collin McKinney Parkway, within the McKinney city limits.

Although plans for the high school were approved under the 2018 bond program and Tax Ratification Election, officials said it will be funded by the 2014 bond program.

Officials said that despite building a new school, "funds will be available for other district infrastructure needs, such as school maintenance and repairs, which might have taken priority over new school construction."

Dr. Todd Fouche, deputy superintendent for business and operations, said the district took a pause in building new schools, to listen to the needs of the community.

"The community told us last year they wanted to continue our current model of smaller high schools focused on student opportunity," Fouche said. "This month, voters gave us the resources to carry that vision forward and build new schools as needed to accommodate enrollment growth."

When the district bought the land in 2015, officials said that student enrollment began to slow down, pushing back the expected opening date.

School officials said that they are adding more new students per year than any other district in Texas, but at a slower pace than past years.

Frisco ISD said they are in the process of prioritizing and evaluating the timeline for other construction projects authorized under the 2014 and 2018 bond programs.

In addition to high school #11, funding for two new elementary schools remains under the 2014 bond program. The 2018 bond program, approved by voters in November, will provide funding for four new schools and a range of other infrastructure projects.

Construction on high school #11 is expected to begin in the spring, with rezoning for the school to occur fall 2020.