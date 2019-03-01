Frisco ISD Adding Video Monitor System to Increase Safety

Frisco ISD is continuing to add new ways to help increase security and emergency preparedness. (Published 2 minutes ago)

Frisco ISD schools are adding new ways to help increase security and emergency preparedness.

Video monitor systems will be installed at elementary schools by the end of the summer.

With the new system, visitors will have to press a button and wait for an attendant to respond and visually verify the visitor and their visiting purpose. A valid driver’s license or U.S. passport may be required to be shown. If the visitor is buzzed in, they will be given a visitor badge from the reception desk.

Another addition is the emergency lockdown system, which was installed because of the 2018 bond program. This can automatically lock doors, notify authorities of an emergency and initiate and communicate responses from staff and students based on the emergency.

The bond program also approved funding for bullet-resistant glass on interior classroom door windows. There is no set timeline for modifying the glass.

At the beginning of the school year, Frisco ISD implemented “STOPit”, an anonymous way to report bullying and school safety concerns. There was an average of five reports per day from students and parents districtwide.

The 2018-19 Frisco ISD budget provided funding for new positions to allow school counselors to spend more time to support students’ social, emotional and mental health needs.

In the event of an emergency, first responders have immediate access to school floor plans, photos, contact information and more to be prepared for an emergency.

The purpose of all these security measures is to further protect students and staff members.