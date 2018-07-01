Frisco Hopes to Be a 'Model for the State' by Boosting Homeowners' Homestead Exemption - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Frisco Hopes to Be a 'Model for the State' by Boosting Homeowners' Homestead Exemption

The Frisco City Council voted to increase the exemption from 7.5 percent to 10 percent

By Valerie Wigglesworth - The Dallas Morning News

Published 6 minutes ago

    Frisco Hopes to Be a 'Model for the State' by Boosting Homeowners' Homestead Exemption
    Frisco City Hall

    More property tax relief is on the way for Frisco homeowners.

    In a special meeting Friday, the City Council increased the homestead exemption from 7.5 percent to 10 percent. The change will provide an additional $47 in tax savings for a home valued at $417,000, which is the city's average based on preliminary appraisals.

    The tool allows the city to provide relief to homeowners without changing its property tax rate. The exemption applies only to homeowners living in their primary residence. Commercial and rental properties do not qualify.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

