More property tax relief is on the way for Frisco homeowners.

In a special meeting Friday, the City Council increased the homestead exemption from 7.5 percent to 10 percent. The change will provide an additional $47 in tax savings for a home valued at $417,000, which is the city's average based on preliminary appraisals.

The tool allows the city to provide relief to homeowners without changing its property tax rate. The exemption applies only to homeowners living in their primary residence. Commercial and rental properties do not qualify.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.



