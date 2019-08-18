The Frisco Fire Department deployed a "first of its kind" unit Sunday to help firefighters battle the Copper Breaks Fire in Hardeman County.

The department's Wildland Paramedic Unit left Frisco around 5:30 a.m. Sunday after a request from the state as part of the Texas Interstate Fire Mutual Aid System, according to Frisco fire officials.

The Wildland Paramedic Unit consists of two people who are trained as paramedics and wildland firefighters, with the ability to provide medical support to firefighters battling a wildfire.

The Copper Breaks Fire is near Quanah, Texas, which is about 80 miles northwest of Wichita Falls.

The Copper Breaks Fire covered about 11,500 acres and was 40% contained as of 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.