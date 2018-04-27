



In Fort Worth, a ray of light for patients and their families in their toughest times.

Jeffrey and Paula Ramsey, of Frisco, recently raised $16,000 to give to the therapy dog program at Cook Children's Hospital.

They say the therapy dogs were what got their daughter Madison through some of her darkest days before she passed away last year after years of battling cystic fibrosis.

In her honor, the therapy dog program used the donation to buy cameras, so that the smiles the dogs create are captured indefinitely.

The photos are printed on gallery-quality canvases for families of children who are unable to survive their conditions or illness.

"Just to have that canvas either in the ICU when life support is being discontinued or a funeral memorial service is everything" says Paula Ramsey

"When everything else seems like it's crashing down, to have a little bright moment means everything. It does," adds Jeffrey.

The program will also use the money to buy small stuffed animals, golden retrievers, to hand out to the children the dogs visit.





In Fort Worth, there's a new ray of light for patients and their families in their toughest times.

Jeffrey and Paula Ramsey of Frisco recently raised $16,000 to give to the therapy dog program at Cook Children's Hospital.



They say the therapy dogs were what got their daughter Madison, 19, through some of her darkest days before she passed away last year after years of battling cystic fibrosis.



In her honor, the therapy dog program used the donation to buy a professional quality camera as well as Polaroid cameras, so that the smiles the dogs create are captured indefinitely.



Developing Plano Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Roommate

The photos are printed on gallery-quality canvases for families of children who do not survive their conditions or illness.



"Just to have that canvas either in the ICU when life support is being discontinued or a funeral memorial service is everything" Paula said.



"When everything else seems like it's crashing down, to have a little bright moment means everything. It does," Jeffrey said.



Want to Spend a Night in Jail? It Just Takes $40

Want to spend the night in the slammer? Minnesota's Chisago County Sheriff's Office can help make it happen. The department is letting people stay overnight inside the new Public Safety Center to see the facility and help deputies train before inmates arrive. It just costs $40 per person. (Published Friday, April 27, 2018)

The program will also use the money to buy small stuffed golden retrievers to hand out to the children the dogs visit.

