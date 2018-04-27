In Fort Worth, there's a new ray of light for patients and their families in their toughest times.
Jeffrey and Paula Ramsey of Frisco recently raised $16,000 to give to the therapy dog program at Cook Children's Hospital.
They say the therapy dogs were what got their daughter Madison, 19, through some of her darkest days before she passed away last year after years of battling cystic fibrosis.
In her honor, the therapy dog program used the donation to buy a professional quality camera as well as Polaroid cameras, so that the smiles the dogs create are captured indefinitely.
The photos are printed on gallery-quality canvases for families of children who do not survive their conditions or illness.
"Just to have that canvas either in the ICU when life support is being discontinued or a funeral memorial service is everything" Paula said.
"When everything else seems like it's crashing down, to have a little bright moment means everything. It does," Jeffrey said.
The program will also use the money to buy small stuffed golden retrievers to hand out to the children the dogs visit.