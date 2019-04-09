Frisco Educators Honored for Saving Suicidal Student

Ashley Elementary Principal Kim Frankson, Assistant Principal Jess Johnson and Counselor Laurie Ortel were given the "Helping Hands Life Saver Award" at the district's meeting on Monday night.

A trio of Frisco Independent School District educators received a first-of-its-kind honor for helping save the life of a teenager in Virginia.

Ashley Elementary Principal Kim Frankson, Assistant Principal Jess Johnson and Counselor Laurie Ortel were given the "Helping Hands Life Saver Award" at the district's meeting on Monday night.

"It's an honor. We feel very humbled to be here," said Frankson.

The award is given out by an app called "Stop It," which allows students to anonymously report bullying.

Power Poles Fall Like Dominoes, Couple Survives Pole Through Windshield

Linda and Tom Cook say they are thankful to be alive after one of more than two dozen collapsing power poles crushed their car during a drive through Seattle. (Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019)

In December, Frankson, Johnson and Ortel received a message on the app from a teenager who wrote she was considering killing herself and she had taken pills. They realized she was not a student in Frisco ISD and eventually learned she lived in Waynesboro, Virginia. The three women worked with law enforcement in Virginia to find her alive.

"We desperately wanted to help her, so we were just doing anything and everything that we could," explained Johnson.

"Stop It" executives praised the quick response.

"She reached out for help and these three beautiful people from Frisco gave her the help she needed," said "Stop It" founder Todd Schobel.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.