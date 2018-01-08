Frisco Considers Limiting Street Parking in Frisco Square

There is a proposal in place that would shorten street parking time limits in Frisco Square. (Published Monday, Jan. 8, 2018)

There is a proposal in place that would shorten street parking time limits in Frisco Square, the popular, master planned development that is home to restaurants, various other businesses as well as Frisco City Hall and Toyota Stadium, home to FC Dallas.

Currently, street parking along Coleman Boulevard and directly in front of City Hall is limited to two hours at a time.

There is a proposal to shorten that time limit to 30 minutes.

Frisco Square property owners and tenants were invited to attend an informational meeting last Thursday to hear the city’s proposal, according to a statement from a City of Frisco spokesperson.

Small Dog Survives After Eagle Flys Away With It

A lucky puppy in Pennsylvania has been reunited with her family after being carried away by an eagle. Zoey was snatched as she was playing outside her home Tuesday. Her family immediately went after her. "We started searching. Searching for a body. We didn't think she'd be alive," said Zoey's owner.

(Published Friday, Jan. 5, 2018)

Street parking in other areas of Frisco Square would remain at a two hour limit.

“The proposed parking plan is designed to improve customer convenience and access to Frisco Square businesses and City Hall,” said Dana Baird-Hanks, Director of Communications and Media Relations for the City of Frisco.

The proposed parking plan will be discussed further at an upcoming City Council bi-annual work session.