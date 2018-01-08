Frisco Considers Limiting Street Parking in Frisco Square

There is a proposal in place that would shorten street parking time limits in Frisco Square, the popular, master planned development that is home to restaurants, various other businesses as well as Frisco City Hall and Toyota Stadium, home to FC Dallas.
Currently, street parking along Coleman Boulevard and directly in front of City Hall is limited to two hours at a time.
There is a proposal to shorten that time limit to 30 minutes.
Frisco Square property owners and tenants were invited to attend an informational meeting last Thursday to hear the city’s proposal, according to a statement from a City of Frisco spokesperson.
Street parking in other areas of Frisco Square would remain at a two hour limit.
“The proposed parking plan is designed to improve customer convenience and access to Frisco Square businesses and City Hall,” said Dana Baird-Hanks, Director of Communications and Media Relations for the City of Frisco.
The proposed parking plan will be discussed further at an upcoming City Council bi-annual work session.