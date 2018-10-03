Frisco Charity Says Donations Running Low for Hungry Kids

Frisco is known for billion dollar developments, but a non-profit that gives food to low income families is worried more kids are going hungry when they’re not in school, Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

Frisco FastPacs, a non-profit that delivers bags of food to needy students says donations are running low which means it can’t serve all the kids who need help.

“Hungry kids can’t learn. Poverty is a very complex issue but feeding hungry kids is not,” said Frisco FastPacs Executive Director Heather Canterbury.

Every week during the school year, FastPacs collects donations of food. Volunteers sort and bag the groceries before delivering the bags to nearly 1,000 students in 61 Frisco schools before school lets out for the weekend.

The students who receive the FastPacs may be in the free and reduced lunch program or are identified by counselors as children who are most at risk of going hungry over the weekend.

“We want them to have the same opportunity as everyone else so that they can get those good grades and get that scholarship and go to college or whatever their dreams are,” said Canterbury.

The demand for help has ticked up as the district has grown. For the first time, Canterbury says FastPacs has had to start a wait list. As of Wednesday, 39 students are on it.

“There are less fortunate in this community,” said Canterbury. “People that do have the means and want to help they should step up and help those in their community.”

“It goes way deeper than you realize,” said Kimi Steinhorst who dropped off food donations collected through First Baptist Frisco’s MOPS group on Wednesday.

“There’s multiple students at multiple schools in this city that are needing dinners, weekend lunches, weekend dinners all the time,” said Steinhorst.

If you can help, contact FastPacs here.