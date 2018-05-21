Friends say he never forgot a face, name or cocktail order. Now they ask a community not to overlook what happened to Ian Brooks, the beloved general manager of Brick & Bones in Deep Ellum. (Published 43 minutes ago)

Friends of "Mayor of Deep Ellum" Call for Justice in Hit and Run

Friends say he never forgot a face, name or cocktail order. Now they ask a community not to overlook what happened to Ian Brooks, the beloved general manager of Brick & Bones in Deep Ellum.

“It’s such a devastating blow. There’s so many people grieving right now, it’s such a loss we don’t know how to make sense of it,” said owner Cliff Edgar.

The bar is temporarily closed until Friday, after co-workers learned Brooks never made it home from his last Friday night shift.

He left the bar early Saturday morning after closing time on his motorcycle. Brooks’ girlfriend Brandy Alexander said he called her shortly after 3 a.m. to let her know he was hitting the road soon. He never made it to their Richardson home.

Dallas Police said an unknown vehicle rear-ended the motorcycle in the left middle lane on northbound Highway 75. The wreck happened just before 3:40 a.m. The rider was thrown from the bike and killed. The other vehicle’s driver didn’t stop.

Police said family hasn’t yet positively identified the rider, but friends say they’ve learned the man is Brooks.

Friends are asking the driver to come forward and take responsibility.

“I want to tell the driver, don’t be a coward,” said Alexander. “Live up to what you’ve done.”