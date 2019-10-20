Friends Remember Legendary Radio Broadcaster Bob Kingsley

Friends remember iconic broadcaster Bob Kingsley at a celebration of life in Weatherford. The man whose voice was synonymous with country music died Thursday while being treated for cancer. (Published 2 hours ago)

Radio legend Bob Kingsley died Thursday, October 17 at his home in Weatherford while being treated for cancer. He was 80 and died a week after announcing the news he'd been diagnosed with bladder cancer.

Kingsley spent more than six decades in radio dominating the country music format. Name the country music star - Garth Brooks, the late Johnny Cash, Reba McIntire, Dolly Parton, George Strait and on and on - and they all knew the legendary radio man.

"The biggest thrill of your day was listening on Sunday morning and have Bob play one of your records," remembered Red Steagall who first met Kingsley in the '60s in Hollywood when the Texan was beginning his career in country music and Kingsley was rising to prominence.

Kingsley loved the music, the music makers and sharing it with his listeners on the radio. He debuted on local radio in the '60s, then nationally on American Country Countdown and since 2006 on Bob Kingsley's Country Top 40 started by him and his wife of 30 years and business partner Nan Kingsley. He was the most listened to voice in country music radio and was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

While country music lost a legendary voice, Parker Country lost a friend. The Kingsleys moved to Weatherford some time ago where Bob immersed himself in his another great passion - cutting horses. He learned to ride horses during summers at his grandmother's house in Oregon.

"He loved horses. He loved the cutting but most of all he loved Nan," said Steagall, who became a legend in the country music business himself and shared a friendship with Kingsley that stretched more than 50 years. "He was one of the most unbelievable people I've ever met," Steagall said at a celebration of life Friday at the Doss Heritage and Culture Center in Weatherford.

Steagall and others choked back tears as they remembered a man who "if you were his friend, you were his best friend," said friend Ken Welch. "He's the kind of guy we'd all like to be like."

Welch shared a story about a time when the two were in a restaurant in Weatherford and the conversation Kingsley had with a server who knew nothing about his celebrated radio career. "She told him, 'Sir, you have what's known as a radio voice. You should pursue a career in radio.' He said, 'Ma'am, that's probably the kindest thing anyone's said to me. I'm gonna remember that.'"

"I loved that man. And, it hurts. It hurts," said Tom Holt, considered the 'voice of cutting' for his announcing at horse shows. Holt described his longtime friend as honest and sincere saying he was "blessed to have known Bob. Bob was special. Bob was unique."

Kingsley's love for radio and music is rooted in the year he spent in bed and in isolation after contracting polio. "I would listen to the radio," he said in an obituary posted by Gailbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel, "and certain shows became really important to me. It was complete escapism and entertainment. I didn't realize the imprint it was making, but it obviously stayed with me."

Kingsley joined the Air Force at 18 and was an announcer on Armed Forces radio. It was the beginning of a career that made him one of the most beloved and iconic figures in country music.

A video played at the service told the story of his life with comments from country music stars such as Keith Urban who described Kingsley as "part of the fabric with radio."

The threads of Kingsley's life weave into a story of a man admired, respected, talented and loved by those fortunate enough to know him.

"A fella couldn't find a better friend," Steagall said. "He was the ultimate gentleman, the best of friends," Steagall said.

Steagall closed the service with a poem written by Baxter Black called I Know You'll Miss This Man, "And I know it might seem selfish to friends and next of kin but I needed one more cowboy and Bob fit right in."

Another celebration of Kingsley's life will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at The CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Kingsley's name to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum or the Grand Ole Opry Trust Fund.

OBIT FROM GAILBREAITH-PICKARD FUNERAL CHAPEL IN WEATHERFORD