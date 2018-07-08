Friends of a Georgia woman killed in a boat explosion in the Bahamas gathered in Dallas on Sunday to pay tribute to a friend they say was truly unique.

Maleka Jackson was with her husband celebrating their 15-year anniversary when the explosion occurred July 1. Of the 12 on board, 10 were Americans. Jackson, was the lone fatality, with two others, including her husband, losing limbs as a result of the blast.

"When I saw the video it broke my heart," Carol Wooden, a college friend, said.

Wooden and others heard the news hours later and said they were in disbelief.

Four Boys Rescued From Thai Cave

Four young soccer players were evacuated from a Thai cave after their team and coach became stranded when they went exploring in the cave more than two weeks ago. (Published Sunday, July 8, 2018)

"I said a million times it's got to be someone else, it's not her, it's not," Tawana Moore, another college friend, said.

Friends of Jackson's in cities across the country held vigils in her honor Sunday, hoping to make it known that the last thing Jackson would want to come of her death is fear.

"She loved to travel, she was with her husband and I know in that moment she was in a happy place," Wooden said.

Bahamian investigators have yet to determine what caused the explosion. Jackson's husband was airlifted to a Fort Lauderdale area hospital where friends said his condition was improving.