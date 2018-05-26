Friends Hold Vigil For Trans Woman Found In White Rock Creek

Friends and allies gathered in a park Saturday to remember a trans woman called a pioneer in the Texas' black transgender community. (Published 2 hours ago)

Friends and allies gathered in a park Saturday to remember a trans woman called a pioneer in the Texas' black transgender community.

They gathered in a park and lit candles near Merriman Parkway where Nicole Hall's body was found May 12.

While Dallas police continue to investigate her death, friends said they hope it starts a conversation about the violence prevalent in the transgender community.

"So many times when transgender women dies, and this is all over the country, it just gets swept under the rug. So I’m glad there’s some attention drawn to this, and it needs to stop happening. It’s just happening so frequently now that it’s scary. It scares us. It really does," said friend Mieko Hicks.

One week earlier a transgender woman was killed in her Dallas home but police don't believe the cases are connected.