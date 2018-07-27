Friday Ties the Record for the Warmest Low Temperature - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Friday Ties the Record for the Warmest Low Temperature

By Grant Johnston

Published 2 hours ago

    Did you think it was quite warm Friday morning when you stepped out? You would be right! In fact, it was so warm we tied the all-time warmest low at DFW Airport.

    Now the record isn’t official until the end of the day, but it’s unlikely to drop below 86 by then. The last time DFW tied this record low was in 2011.

    The reason for the warmth was:

    1. It got really hot yesterday and temperatures were slow to cool overnight.

    2. Thick cloud cover prevented radiational cooling by trapping the heat, which normally escapes to outer space.

    Don’t worry, such a warm start doesn’t guarantee that we’ll hit a record high later today. Remember those clouds? They’ll have the opposite effect that they did last night. They will block some of the sun’s incoming radiation and prevent the temperature from getting out of control.

    It’ll still be plenty hot though with a high near 100 Friday and through the weekend.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

