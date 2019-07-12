Fresh Produce to Promote a Healthy Community - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fresh Produce to Promote a Healthy Community

The free food is distributed in South Dallas on Wednesdays and Saturdays

By Kendall Jarboe

Published 2 hours ago

    The MLK Fresh Food Distribution Center hopes to increase people's access to healthy food in South Dallas and surrounding communities.

    People can come twice a week to the distribution center to receive fresh fruits, vegetables and dry goods. There are no income or ZIP code restrictions.

    The distributions occur at The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center located at 2922 MLK, Jr. Boulevard in Dallas. Their hours on Wednesdays are 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Saturdays 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

    The MLK Fresh Food Distribution Center officially launched on June 26 with the goal of helping the community maintain healthy lifestyles, regardless of the price tag.

    Anyone seeking more information can visit www.dallasmlkcenter.com or call 214-670-8418.

