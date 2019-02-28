The freezing mist has caused a few traffic problems in the area early Thursday morning. Westbound Interstate 30 in Fort Worth is closed between Camp Bowie Boulevard and Bryant Irvin Road.

Drivers who encounter bridges and overpasses should use caution and slow down.

Tarrant County

Drivers will want to avoid I-30 near Camp Bowie Boulevard as crews respond to a crash.

The Fort Worth Fire Department tweeted at 5:30a.m. that they are working 11 vehicle accidents. "Roads are very slippery this morning. Please reduce your speed and use caution," the department tweeted.

MedStar crews are working four simultaneous crashes on Loop 820 between Marine Creek Parkway and the north mixmaster of Interstate 35W near Fort Worth Meacham Airport.

A crash has been reported on the westbound side of 820 at Martin IV Parkway, according to MedStar.

There's also a crash on eastbound Loop 820 at Old Decatur Road.

Dallas County

In the Duncanville-DeSoto area there's a stalled vehicle at I-20 westbound ramp to get onto I-35E

The crash should be clearing soon but you'll want to avoid that route.

There have been reports of ice patches at Highway 67 and I-20 in southern Dallas.

