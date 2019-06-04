Free or Low Cost Summer Camps for Dallas Students

More than 1,500 free or low cost summer programs are available to Dallas kids.

The City of Dallas, Dallas ISD and Big Thought have teamed up to provide hundreds of programs to keep kids minds and bodies active this summer.

The programs focus on everything from reading and writing to STEM camps, music and more and are available in neighborhoods around Dallas.

"We wanted to create an experience, an ecosystem where no matter where a kid lives in this city they have access to a quality learning experience to help close the summer slide," said Big Thought CEO Byron Sanders.

Sanders said studies by Southern Methodist University show the initiative is working.

Sanders said research by SMU's Center on Research and Evaluation showed students who participated in the Dallas City of Learning programs in 2018 had a higher GPA at the beginning of the new school year than at the beginning of the previous two years.

To see available programs in your neighborhood, visit dallascityoflearning.org.