Free Workshop for Potential Home Buyers This Weekend

Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity is hosting it's annual Homeownership Fair. The fair is open to anyone interested in buying a home in North Texas.

The day-long event includes free workshops that cover how to build credit, navigate the loan process, property taxes and more. Josiah Oboh and his wife Carolyne Namuli have lived in Dallas for 14 years, shuffling from one apartment to another.

Now with a 3-year-old and newborn, they dreamed of owning a home to raise their daughters. They attended the Homeownership Fair last year to learn how they could make that dream a reality.

"They came to us last year at the home ownership fair and the just needed an action plan," said Blaine Coward, Senior Director of Homeowner Services.

"They walked us through everything step by step," Numali said.

Nearly a year after attending the workshop, the family of four is just weeks away from moving into their first home.

"My family will be stable," Oboh said. "I won't have to worry about rent being increased month to month."

This is the third year for the Homeownership Fair. More than 1,000 people are expected to attend. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required.

For more information on the fair, visit: https://www.dallasareahabitat.org/