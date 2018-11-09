If you served, or are serving, in the military, these Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants and businesses want to say "thank you" with a free meal, discount deals and free admission to area attractions.

The specials are offered to veterans and active-duty military, so be prepared to show proof of military service. Click on the name of the restaurant or venue to find location details. Most meal deals are dine-in only.

Click here to see the full list of more than 60 deals from our partners at GuideLive.

Texas State Parks

In honor of both active and retired military, daily entrance fees at Texas State Parks will be waived for all visitors Sunday, Nov. 11. Camping and special activity fees will still apply. Click here for more information.