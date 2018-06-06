Free Sunscreen Dispensers Popping Up in Frisco

It isn't hand sanitizer or a parking meter.

Yellow boxes starting to pop up in Frisco are dispensing sunscreen.

It's part of the city's new initiative to make free sunscreen available at select parks and facilities.

Frisco Water Park is the first location to have them.

Colorado Sheriff Proposes Keeping AR-15s in Schools

Boulder County Sheriff's Office proposes storing AR-15 rifles in two high schools, claiming they could be quickly accessed by deputies during a school shooting. KUSA's Jennifer Meckles reports. The rifles would be stored in secure vaults inside two high schools in Lyons and Niwot. Only school resource officers could access the guns using fingerprints. (Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018)

"Often and I mean every single day we have somebody that comes up and asks us as staff for sunscreen because they forgot it. This ensures that we have sun protection for everybody,” said Jenette Reneau, Aquatic Operations Superintendent.

Sunscreen dispensers, containing sport SPF 30 and PABA free, were installed at Frisco Water Park Memorial Day weekend.

Frisco Commons will be the next park to get them.