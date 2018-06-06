Free Sunscreen Dispensers Popping Up in Frisco - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Free Sunscreen Dispensers Popping Up in Frisco

Frisco Water Park is the first location to get the dispensers

By Meredith Yeomans

Published 2 hours ago

    Free Sunscreen Dispensers Popping Up in Frisco
    NBC 5 News

    It isn't hand sanitizer or a parking meter.

    Yellow boxes starting to pop up in Frisco are dispensing sunscreen.

    It's part of the city's new initiative to make free sunscreen available at select parks and facilities.

    Frisco Water Park is the first location to have them.

    "Often and I mean every single day we have somebody that comes up and asks us as staff for sunscreen because they forgot it. This ensures that we have sun protection for everybody,” said Jenette Reneau, Aquatic Operations Superintendent.

    Sunscreen dispensers, containing sport SPF 30 and PABA free, were installed at Frisco Water Park Memorial Day weekend.

    Frisco Commons will be the next park to get them.

