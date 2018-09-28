The Texas corporation, Rays of Light, is holding a special, and free, special needs resource fair on Saturday, September 29.

Rays of Light provides free respite care for “medically fragile children” and will make those services available this weekend from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lovers Lane Methodist Church, located at 9200 Inwood Road, Dallas, TX.

The free event will feature a guest speaker and will provide special needs trust planning assistance.

For more information on this even, please email adriana@raysoflightdallas.org.

